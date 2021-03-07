Keeping moms and babies safe during the pandemic

The delivery of babies has been a happy event for the labor and delivery team at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center over the past year. Hundreds of infants have taken their first breath at the hospital and been a welcome sight in the midst of the global pandemic.

While the virus has changed many things in the world — the hospital’s childbirth center and nursery are a pleasant constant, located in a separate, enclosed area to provide specialized care and services. A dedicated team of nurses and obstetricians work exclusively with the moms and babies through delivery and post-partum care.

“Caring for moms and newborns is our privilege, and we strive to always provide them with the very best experience when they need us most,” said Julie Mauney, director of women’s services. “Our Stork’s Landing Maternity Center is designed with safety in mind and staffed with experienced labor and delivery nurses.”

Prenatal care remains critical and women are encouraged to stay in contact with their obstetrician and keep their appointments to be sure their pregnancy is on track. And once baby is here, regular visits to the pediatrician are important to help them thrive.