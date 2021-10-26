 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kick for Kids scholarship presented to Mooresville's Alex Teeter
0 Comments
alert top story

Kick for Kids scholarship presented to Mooresville's Alex Teeter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
mooresville.jpg

JJ Morse, left, presents Alex Teeter with the $1,000 Kick for Kids scholarship.

 Photo used with permission

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Kick for Kids college scholarship, given by Kim and JJ Morse, was presented to Alex Teeter. Teeter separated himself from other seniors at Mooresville's home football games and Friday night made good on his field goal attempt to earn $1,000 as he continues his education after high school. The scholarship has been given for several years, and Morse, a local Realtor, said giving back to the town that has given them so much is a great honor.  

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Senate Dems insist they'll get a budget deal

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics