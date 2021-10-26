Kick for Kids scholarship presented to Mooresville's Alex Teeter

The Kick for Kids college scholarship, given by Kim and JJ Morse, was presented to Alex Teeter. Teeter separated himself from other seniors at Mooresville's home football games and Friday night made good on his field goal attempt to earn $1,000 as he continues his education after high school. The scholarship has been given for several years, and Morse, a local Realtor, said giving back to the town that has given them so much is a great honor.