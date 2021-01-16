 Skip to main content
'Kick Homelessness to the Curb' shoe fundraiser planned
'Kick Homelessness to the Curb' shoe fundraiser planned

pile-of-shoes.jpeg
Maryellen Dahlgren

The Hope House Foundation, whose mission is to provide transitional housing and supportive services to women and children experiencing homelessness in order for them to procure long-term housing and self-sufficiency, is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser through March 15. The goal of the “Kick Homelessness to the Curb” shoe drive is to collect no fewer than 2,500 pairs of gently worn, used, and new shoes, for which Funds2Orgs will issue the foundation a check based on total weight. Those dollars will benefit the Hope House Foundation general operating fund.

Hope House decided on a Funds2Orgs shoe drive fundraiser because not only does it allow the foundation to raise much-needed funds for the provision of temporary housing to those in need in the Lake Norman community, it also contributes to Funds2Orgs mission to help micro-entrepreneurs create, maintain, and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house these entrepreneurs’ families.

"We are excited about our shoe drive," said Debbie O'Handley, executive director of the Hope House Foundation. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for Hope House and we have the chance to help families in developing nations. It's a win-win for everyone.”

Donation bins will be placed in high-profile, high-traffic areas throughout the Lake Norman area. Donors can also drop off shoes at the Hope House in Huntersville, located at 15604 Northcross Drive.

About Hope House

Hope House provides housing and support services for single unaccompanied women or women with children experiencing “situational” homelessness. The original Hope House has 4,000 square feet of living space on two levels with three bedrooms on each level as well as other amenities, including a learning center. The foundation is currently working on bringing more hope to the community through the construction of three additional cottages to be built on the grounds.

More Information

For more information contact info@hopehousefoundation.org or (704) 992-1902

