'Kick Homelessness to the Curb' shoe fundraiser planned

The Hope House Foundation, whose mission is to provide transitional housing and supportive services to women and children experiencing homelessness in order for them to procure long-term housing and self-sufficiency, is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser through March 15. The goal of the “Kick Homelessness to the Curb” shoe drive is to collect no fewer than 2,500 pairs of gently worn, used, and new shoes, for which Funds2Orgs will issue the foundation a check based on total weight. Those dollars will benefit the Hope House Foundation general operating fund.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hope House decided on a Funds2Orgs shoe drive fundraiser because not only does it allow the foundation to raise much-needed funds for the provision of temporary housing to those in need in the Lake Norman community, it also contributes to Funds2Orgs mission to help micro-entrepreneurs create, maintain, and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house these entrepreneurs’ families.