Kickoff for upcoming Alzheimer's walk was a success

Hoptown Brewing Company in Mooresville was filled July 19 as members of the community gathered for the kickoff event, “Let’s Get This Walk Brewing!” for the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s scheduled for Sept. 24.

Deemed a huge success, the kickoff provided attendees an opportunity to learn how they can get involved with the 2022 walk that will be taking place at Bellingham Park in Mooresville.

In attendance at the event were families impacted by dementia as well as local companies dedicated to the fight against Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Those gathered heard several speakers including Honey Crum, who is this year’s Iredell Walk chair.

“It was encouraging to look around and see so many who are willing to support our walk,” Crum said. “As a daughter caring for a mother battling this disease, it gives me hope. Hope that mom’s fight will make a difference because there is a community that cares!”

Louise Paglan, an elder law attorney with McIntosh Law Firm, also spoke about the mission at the kickoff event. McIntosh Law Firm is one of the sponsors for this year’s walk.

Megan Lilly, community relations director at Cadence Mooresville and Iredell Walk committee member, shared that “it is such an honor that our residents’ families allow us to cherish and care for their loved ones with Alzheimer’s and dementia. I so look forward to a future without Alzheimer’s and other dementias, though. A world where these amazing people can continue to tell their incredible stories and to inspire the next generations.”

Those wishing to sign up as a walker, a team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer of Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Iredell County, visit act.alz.org/iredell or call 800-272-3900.