Kidney stones can put kidney function at risk

If you feel a sharp pain in your back, side, lower abdomen, or groin, or have blood in your urine, you may have a kidney stone — a condition that is common and on the rise. Left untreated, kidney stones can cause serious complications in addition to severe pain. Dr. Matthew CiRullo, a Family Medicine physician with Lake Norman Medical Group, is making sure patients know timely treatment can prevent permanent damage.

Kidney stones are hard, pebble-like pieces of material that form in one or both of your kidneys when high levels of certain minerals are in your urine. Kidney stones vary in size and shape — as small as a grain of sand or as large as a pea and rarely, as big as golf balls.

A small kidney stone may pass through your urinary tract on its own, causing little or no pain or other symptoms. A larger kidney stone may get stuck along the way and block the flow of urine. If kidney stones are not treated, they can cause blood in the urine; severe pain; urinary tract infections (UTIs), including kidney infections; and loss of kidney function.

“As terribly painful as kidney stones can be, we have ways to cope with the pain and dispose of the stones,” said CiRullo. “So, don’t delay care. Help is available.”