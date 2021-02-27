Kilted Buffalo owner happy restrictions have eased

For the first time since last March, the windows at The Kilted Buffalo weren’t blacked out and the bright red and blue open sign was on in the window.

“It’s a good day, it’s an exciting day,” Shawn Shrader, owner of The Kilted Buffalo, said. “It’s the beginning of a long road to recovery, but you’ve got to start somewhere.”

It’s been nearly a year since bars like The Kilted Buffalo, along with many other business types, have been permitted to be open per Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders to slow the spread of the pandemic.

Among those businesses that have been closed all this time are bars, nightclubs, movie theaters and other various entertainment venues.

According to the new executive order, which went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, these businesses will now be allowed to be open at a capacity of 30 percent. Many of the businesses which were previously at that capacity, such as restaurants, breweries, retailers and physical fitness centers, had theirs increased to 50 percent.

But for the businesses such as The Kilted Buffalo, which has a location at Langtree in Mooresville as well as another in Huntersville, it has been a long 11 months of wondering when, and if, they would be able to open to the public again.