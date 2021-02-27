Kilted Buffalo owner happy restrictions have eased

For the first time since last March, the windows at The Kilted Buffalo weren’t blacked out and the bright red and blue open sign was on in the window.
“It’s a good day, it’s an exciting day,” Shawn Shrader, owner of The Kilted Buffalo, said. “It’s the beginning of a long road to recovery, but you’ve got to start somewhere.”
It’s been nearly a year since bars like The Kilted Buffalo, along with many other business types, have been permitted to be open per Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders to slow the spread of the pandemic.
Among those businesses that have been closed all this time are bars, nightclubs, movie theaters and other various entertainment venues.
According to the new executive order, which went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, these businesses will now be allowed to be open at a capacity of 30 percent. Many of the businesses which were previously at that capacity, such as restaurants, breweries, retailers and physical fitness centers, had theirs increased to 50 percent.
But for the businesses such as The Kilted Buffalo, which has a location at Langtree in Mooresville as well as another in Huntersville, it has been a long 11 months of wondering when, and if, they would be able to open to the public again.
“I’ve talked to a lot of friends in the industry and we all had the same feeling — we were waiting for (the news) to come directly from the governor,” Shrader said. “There were too many other times that we heard rumors that ended up not being true.
“But we feel confident that we can do the same things that the breweries and other restaurants have been doing for some time now.”
According to Shrader, bars like The Kilted Buffalo make up roughly 15-20 percent of all licensed bars in the state of North Carolina. So while they were forced to remain closed, the vast majority of bars in the state were allowed to reopen last summer.
“I strongly believe that private bars shouldn’t have been separated out from the rest of the 85% of restaurants and breweries that were allowed to reopen last summer,” Shrader said. “Those places are significantly further along in getting back to normal because they’ve been open for the last several months.”
The announcement that other establishments like the ones owned by Shrader were allowed to reopen came in late-May of 2020, roughly two months after being forced to takeout and delivery-only models by the pandemic.
This left ‘private bars’, as they are known, to stave off the ever-approaching grips of permanent closure even longer. Luckily, for Shrader, he received some help along the way.
“My landlord worked with me very well and I feel very fortunate about that,” Shrader said. “We were also in a good place going into the pandemic. I don’t know how people who were in a more dire situation could have come out of this.”
According to Shrader, he saw close to an 80 percent decrease in revenue over the last year, with that little bit only being kept afloat by the barber shop that is built into a separate room in the bar.
However, The Kilted Buffalo expects to bounce back quickly.
“I know there’s a pent up demand,” Shrader said. “We’ve had to jump through a lot of hoops in the last couple of days to re-open, but these are all good short notice problems to have.”
With the state allowing a capacity of 30 percent, that means Schrader will be able to welcome around 60 people into The Kilted Buffalo for their re-opening on Friday night.
“It will be good for me, both financially and emotionally, to welcome people back this weekend,” he said. “We’re pretty excited about it.”