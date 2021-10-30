Kindness kits provide basic hygiene essentials

Forty student and parent volunteers packed weekend meals and hygiene kits filled with the most basic of hygiene needs for children and youth in the Food For Days program Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fuzion Teen Center, 691 Brookwood Drive, Mooresville.

More than 500 current and former students in the Food For Days backpack meal program will receive a hygiene kit that includes shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap and washcloth. Middle and high school students will also receive deodorant and feminine hygiene products.

Hygiene insecurity is often not talked about compared to food insecurity, yet it’s become a larger problem for families on a fixed income. Many basic household and hygiene items are not covered by SNAP or other benefits so the Mooresville Kindness Closet helps to lessen the financial strain on families by providing these items in two locations in Mooresville.

“By partnering with Food For Days, we are expanding our operations to reach more people in need,” said Anne Mautner, founder of The Kindness Closet, an organization focused on providing household and hygiene products. “We know COVID has been so hard on families, and while there are services to get food in various ways, families are having to stretch their limited budgets to buy the most basic needs such as toothpaste, toilet paper, soap or laundry detergent.”