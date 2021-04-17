Kirkman, DA's office to commemorate National Crime Victims' Rights Week

District Attorney Sarah Kirkman and the District Attorney’s Office for District 32 (Iredell and Alexander counties) will be commemorating National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 18-24 by raising awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights and by introducing the community to the resources and services available for them.

Crime victims are not just strangers; they are family members, friends and neighbors. It is important to recognize the trauma and the challenges that they face and to celebrate their resilience and their successes. And it is important to continue to provide resources and support so that victims of crime can meet those challenges and overcome them.

In recognition of this special week, Kirkman will introduce a proclamation signed by community leaders pledging to continue to fight for victims’ rights.

The district attorney’s office has also partnered with the Rotary Club of Statesville/Fourth Creek in Iredell County and the Taylorsville Rotary Club in Alexander County to present the Service Above Self Award to an outstanding victim service provider in each community.

