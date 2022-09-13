Knights of Columbus donate $1K to Pharos Parenting

The Knights of Columbus Council 7152 made a donation of $1,000 to Pharos Parenting to help support their efforts in child abuse prevention.

Pharos Parenting works with families to build positive parenting skills through targeted education, in-home coaching and supportive intervention programs so that every child can experience a safe and stable home with the opportunity for a bright future.

“Donations from generous donors like the Knights of Columbus make it possible to provide the majority of our services at no cost to the family. Their ongoing support allows us to help more people and make more of an impact in the lives of children in this community,” said Tonya Fowler, executive director of Pharos Parenting.

Knights of Columbus Council 7152 is out of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Statesville. Member James Kermes delivered the check Thursday morning.

“We choose to support Pharos because we know the prevention and education about child abuse is important,” he said.

The Knights of Columbus consists of Catholic men 18 years, and their core principles include unity, charity, fraternity, and patriotism. They hold fundraisers throughout the year, including spaghetti dinners and fish fry dinners during Lent. Funds raised help support organizations like Pharos Parenting, Special Olympics, Yokefellow and others.

The Knights of Columbus is a global Catholic fraternal service order. For information, call St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church at 704-872-2579.

For information about Pharos Parenting, visit pharosparenting.org or call 704-878-2227.