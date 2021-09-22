Knights of Columbus help Pharos Parenting with donation

The Knights of Columbus, 7152 St. James Council made a generous donation of $1,000 to Pharos Parenting (formerly SCAN of Iredell) to help support their efforts in child abuse prevention.

Pharos Parenting is a child abuse prevention center that has been teaching parents how to build stronger families for more than 30 years. All of the programs are designed to promote positive parenting skills and safety for children. Donations make it possible for parent aides to serve clients at no cost to the family, providing support and coaching 24/7 until they are confident and competent caregivers.

Member James Kermes delivered the check from the local council, which is out of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Statesville.

“We choose to support Pharos because we know the prevention and education about child abuse is important,” said Kermes. The Knights of Columbus consists of men 18 years and older of the Catholic faith, and their core principles include unity, charity, fraternity and patriotism. They hold fundraisers throughout the year, including a spaghetti dinner in February, fish fry dinners during the season of Lent and bake sales to help support organizations like Pharos Parenting, Special Olympics, Yokefellow and more.