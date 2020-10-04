Knowledge of common scams can help keep friends, family safe

For the last several weeks, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has received an increasing number of reports involving various scams involving citizens and businesses. In order to help educate our citizens about identity, and monetary scams, I am putting out this information on the most common scams.

The common scams being seen are:

Unemployment requests from the North Carolina Department of Commerce Division of Employment Security. This scam involves an unknown person applying for unemployment benefits using the victim’s name and other information. The suspects then have the funds from the claim deposited into their accounts. If you receive a letter, or are told by your employer, you have applied for unemployment benefits, and you did not, you should contact your Human Resources Department immediately, and file a report with a law enforcement agency. Often times your employer will know the benefits were applied before you do and will ask you about the application.