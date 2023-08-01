GALAX, Va. — The Blue Ridge Music Center is presenting an evening of bluegrass and old-time music with The Kody Norris Show and The Slate Mountain Ramblers at 7 p.m., Saturday in the outdoor amphitheater. The Music Center is located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, just south of Galax and 30 minutes from Sparta and Mount Airy.

Kody Norris has crafted a performance that is deeply rooted in North American folk music and harkens back to several of the great musicians and performers from the early days of bluegrass. The Kody Norris Show’s sound and energy channel the instrumental virtuosity of the legendary Bill Monroe, the showmanship of the “King of Bluegrass” Jimmy Martin, the vocal harmonies of the Stanley Brothers, and a bit of the over the top comedy entertainment of vaudeville performances. Top-notch picking is center stage, but humor and visual flash are part of the entertaining package. Always clad in colorful, rhinestone-studded suits, ties, classic hats, and ornate boots, the band earns its moniker as a “show.”

The foursome is fronted by Norris on guitar and his fiddling “sweetie,” Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris, and rounded out with Josiah Tyree on banjo and cousin Charlie Lowman on the bass. The group’s album, "When I Get the Money Made," was named the 2017 Bluegrass Album of the Year by the National Traditional Country Music Association. Their latest album, "Rhinestone Revival," was released in June to many accolades.

The Kody Norris Show was honored with seven Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America nominations in 2018. In 2022, Nalley-Norris won Fiddle Performer of the Year and the band was named Entertainers of the Year.

For the past three years, The Kody Norris Show has been the host of the Farm and Fun Time Noon Show, a weekly broadcast through The Birthplace of Country Music Museum and Radio Bristol.

Opening the show is The Slate Mountain Ramblers, a family old-time band from Mount Airy. Members include Richard and Barbara Bowman, along with their daughter, Marsha Todd.

Fiddler Richard Bowman was recently named a 2023 North Carolina Heritage Award Winner. He was born and raised on the North Carolina/Virginia border in Ararat, Virginia, and now lives in Mount Airy, at the heart of the region’s old-time music and dance community. Bowman learned to play the autoharp from his mother, and later learned from some of the most influential musicians in the area to play the fiddle.

In addition to the Slate Mountain Ramblers, he has been a member of other significant local groups including the Pine River Boys with Maybelle Lewis and the Round Peak Band, which was instrumental in popularizing and spreading the “Round Peak” string-band sound specific to Surry County and its surrounding communities in North Carolina and Virginia.

Round Peak music is especially important as dance music, and Bowman has played for dancers all his musical life, honing a long-bow style that is especially enjoyable to dance to. The Slate Mountain Ramblers are sought after to play for square dances and community events all around the region.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for children 12 and younger. Advance tickets are available online at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org. Tickets can be purchased on the evening of the show at the admission gates.

Parking opens at 5:15 p.m. and is free. Admission to the amphitheater begins at 5:45 p.m.

The Galax Smokehouse will offer barbecue, homestyle side dishes, and beverages for purchase during the concert.