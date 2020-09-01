Lake know-how proves pivotal for national finals-bound angler

Sometimes, a little local know-how can go a long way.
An area avid aspiring angler is now all-too-well aware of that.
Lake Norman area fishing product Jeremy Dellinger, who groomed his casting game on the local water, teamed with partner Nathan Smith to help push their Catawba Valley Community College fishing team as far as possible on this year’s resumption of the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series circuit.
The twosome remained positioned solidly among the triple-digit number of teams helping fill the field for participation in the most recently-held third stop of the series’ schedule that served to secure it a coveted berth in later this year’s prestigious 2020 National Championship competition.
Following a five-month layoff in the series’ schedule caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the tandem of Lake Norman’s Dellinger and cohort Smith parlayed their full limit of nine total bass hauled in from the Lake Hartwell site into the totaling of 22.13 pounds worth an official ninth-place finish in the pool comprised at the start of 115 teams.
As a result, the two locked up an invite to advance into the ’20 National Championship affair that will take place in Florida in late October.
“It’s crazy,” said Dellinger, of the team’s performance. “We’re just a little community college competing against the best fishing colleges in the country. It’s insane.”
Not so out of the ordinary, however, was the way the team booked its passage.
The pair actually held the tournament’s top spot at the conclusion of the first of three days of angling. The two boated a limit of three bass tipping the official weigh-in scales at 11 pounds, 9 ounces to allow them to captain the crowd.
“It was one of those things that just happened to go right,’’ said Dellinger following the first day success. “To do well in a tournament, you need things to go right.”
The teammates stayed among the leaders the remainder of the way as well. They wound up hauling a total of nine fish worth a total of 22 pounds, 13 ounces to the scales. The output was worth the overall ninth-place finish.
The teammates hauled in a limit of three bass per day, a total trimmed from the original number of five in order to ensure the health of the fish and fishery after the move to a late-summer event from its initial schedule tossed another hurdle to the anglers.
The tournament at Lake Hartwell was originally scheduled for the end of March following the first two tour stops at Toledo Bend in January and Smith Lake in February, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought the season to a screeching halt.
Following the second day of competition, teams placing among the top 12 were guaranteed to receive the berth into the national finals scheduled to be held Oct. 29-31 on the Harris Chain of Lakes in Florida.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.