Lake know-how proves pivotal for national finals-bound angler

Not so out of the ordinary, however, was the way the team booked its passage.

The pair actually held the tournament’s top spot at the conclusion of the first of three days of angling. The two boated a limit of three bass tipping the official weigh-in scales at 11 pounds, 9 ounces to allow them to captain the crowd.

“It was one of those things that just happened to go right,’’ said Dellinger following the first day success. “To do well in a tournament, you need things to go right.”

The teammates stayed among the leaders the remainder of the way as well. They wound up hauling a total of nine fish worth a total of 22 pounds, 13 ounces to the scales. The output was worth the overall ninth-place finish.

The teammates hauled in a limit of three bass per day, a total trimmed from the original number of five in order to ensure the health of the fish and fishery after the move to a late-summer event from its initial schedule tossed another hurdle to the anglers.

The tournament at Lake Hartwell was originally scheduled for the end of March following the first two tour stops at Toledo Bend in January and Smith Lake in February, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought the season to a screeching halt.

Following the second day of competition, teams placing among the top 12 were guaranteed to receive the berth into the national finals scheduled to be held Oct. 29-31 on the Harris Chain of Lakes in Florida.