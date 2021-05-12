Lake Norman backs down from no one under Oliphant

Jonathan Oliphant led the Lake Norman football team to a rare win over perennial power Mallard Creek and a third-place finish in the I-Meck 4A Conference, arguably the toughest league in the state.
For his efforts, Oliphant was named the R&L County Football Coach of the Year.
The Wildcats finished 5-2 overall and narrowly missed qualifying for the state playoffs because of the COVID altered and condensed postseason format.
“It was a good year for us,” Oliphant said.
Defeating Mallard Creek—4AA state champion in 2013, ’14, ’15 and runner-up in 2017—on March 5 was a signature victory.
The Wildcats’ defense forced the Mavericks into two three-and-outs in the first half. Aided by a recovered onside kick and a ball-controlling offense, the Lake Norman defense was only on the field for six plays in the opening 24 minutes.
Lake Norman led 7-3 at the break.
Mallard Creek pulled ahead on a couple of occasions in the second half, but Lake Norman found an answer. Trailing 24-22 in the fourth, the Wildcats stopped the Mavericks on downs at their 40.
Lake Norman capitalized on the change of possession, retaking the lead late on Caleb Douthit’s touchdown. The Wildcats prevailed 29-24.
“The kids believed and fought hard,” Oliphant said. “It was special. It’s one of those wins that help your program, and it justified all the work put in by the kids and the staff.”
Hough held off the Wildcats the next week, 24-9, on its way to winning the I-Meck.
Lake Norman regrouped and rolled to a 33-6 victory over rival Mooresville.
Then Vance came to town. The same Vance team that beat Wake Forest Rolesville in the 4AA state final this season to defend its state championship.
After one half of play the scoreboard read: Lake Norman 16, Vance 14.
“Not many teams can say that against those guys,” Oliphant said. “One of the things we’ve always stressed to our guys is for whoever we play we want them to know when they left they were in a dogfight.”
The Cougars outscored them 21-0 in the second half—when Lake Norman didn’t have the services of starting quarterback Anthony Limon—and won 35-16.
“Had our quarterback not gotten hurt in the first half, you wonder if it might have turned out differently,” Oliphant said. “Maybe not. Vance is obviously a really good team.”
The game ended with a loss for them, but it began with an emotional victory for both parties.
Before the opening kickoff, the Senior Night spotlight honed in on Sam Jordan, Lake Norman’s team manager. The senior with Down syndrome suited up and provided a highlight that went viral and made national headlines.
With the ball placed at the 50-yard line, Jordan took a handoff, dodged several would-be Vance tacklers and rumbled to the end zone. Players from both teams rushed to congratulate him afterward.
Oliphant said they wanted to do something to recognize Jordan and noted that offensive coordinator Sean Fitzgerald pitched the idea of giving Jordan the ball.
“That sounds awesome,” Oliphant thought.
Oliphant and his coaching staff approached the Vance coaching staff about the idea during the junior varsity game that week at Vance.
“They were all about it,” Oliphant said.
“The Vance players sold it on that play and then joined in with our players congratulating him. It was a special moment, and it gave perspective for the kids: Getting to play this game is a blessing. To be able to do that for Sam was awesome.”
Wins of 28-0 and 43-22 against Hopewell and North Mecklenburg followed the Vance loss, respectively.
With only two guaranteed playoff spots this year for the eight-team I-Meck Conference, the Wildcats found themselves on the short end of the stick.