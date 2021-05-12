Lake Norman backs down from no one under Oliphant

“The kids believed and fought hard,” Oliphant said. “It was special. It’s one of those wins that help your program, and it justified all the work put in by the kids and the staff.”

Hough held off the Wildcats the next week, 24-9, on its way to winning the I-Meck.

Lake Norman regrouped and rolled to a 33-6 victory over rival Mooresville.

Then Vance came to town. The same Vance team that beat Wake Forest Rolesville in the 4AA state final this season to defend its state championship.

After one half of play the scoreboard read: Lake Norman 16, Vance 14.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Not many teams can say that against those guys,” Oliphant said. “One of the things we’ve always stressed to our guys is for whoever we play we want them to know when they left they were in a dogfight.”

The Cougars outscored them 21-0 in the second half—when Lake Norman didn’t have the services of starting quarterback Anthony Limon—and won 35-16.

“Had our quarterback not gotten hurt in the first half, you wonder if it might have turned out differently,” Oliphant said. “Maybe not. Vance is obviously a really good team.”