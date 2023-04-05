The Lake Norman Big Band announced that the 2023 Jazz Celebration concert will be held at 7 p.m. on April 15 in the Family Life Center of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at 454 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville..

This event is free to the public.

Tickets are not required.

This year’s featured guest artist is Matt Niess.

Dr. Matthew Niess is a Washington, D.C., based crossover Edwards Trombonist and Summit label recording artist. He served in The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” as lead trombone with The Army Blues Jazz Ensemble and trombonist with The U.S. Army Brass Quintet. He is currently a member of the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra. He began his teaching career as director of bands at Calvert High School and has since taught at Towson, West Chester, and George Mason universities. In 2021 he became director of jazz studies and professor of trombone at Shenandoah Conservatory.

He is the founder and director of The Capitol Bones, The National Jazz Workshop, and has appeared as a soloist, clinician, and adjudicator at numerous schools venues throughout the United States.

The concert will feature Niess’ arrangements as well as music from the TLNBB library. Admission to the concert is free. Donations to support TLNBB’s musical programming and the music ministry of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church are requested.

The Lake Norman Big Band, a 501c3 nonprofit charitable musical arts organization, is the premier big band in the greater Lake Norman area. Since its formation in 1998, the band has performed at numerous Lake Norman and Charlotte area community events including charities, churches, festivals, nonprofit organizations, clubs, fund raisers, veteran’s groups, corporate celebrations, etc. The Lake Norman Big Band’s musical home is the Wobbly Butt Tap Room & Eatery in the New Victory Lanes Family Entertainment Center in Mooresville. Dinner jazz shows with dancing are held on the third Monday of each month from 7-9 p.m.

For information on Niess visit www.mattniess.com.