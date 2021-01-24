Lake Norman camping experience involves temperate climate near well-lit house

I sat in a parked car and looked out across the water of beautiful Lake Norman. It was quiet. The sun shining and the water only gentle ripples. There wasn't much of a breeze. And the only boats on the water were far off in the distance. I looked at the shoreline and a thin strip of beach leading to a dock. There were houses but no people.

Driving up to this spot, I had seen a sign for a campsite. This giant house wasn’t it. Would the residents of this house even need to downsize to a tent, living in such a pristine location? Would they even want to? I have never been camping. Not in a tent anyway. I don’t know if that is weird or not, but I find most people are shocked. I guess I come across as a rugged outdoors kind of guy. The quintessential mountain man; hardly. The reason why I haven’t taken on Mother Nature is that I have never had the desire. The thought of sleeping on the cold, possibly wet ground, in the middle of mosquito and bear-infested woods, having to use the restroom two trees over, was just never appealing to me.