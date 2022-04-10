 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lake Norman Chamber holds nonprofit roundtable meeting

  • 0

The Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce recently held its quarterly nonprofit roundtable meeting. The event was hosted by Robin Salzman of Lake Norman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in the Community room at Carolina Custom.

It was noted to be an “overwhelming success with 40 in-person and five virtual attendees.”

The purpose and goal of the get-together was to connect area organizations to share their mission, needs and happenings. With representatives from Mooresville, Troutman, Statesville, Davidson, Huntersville and Denver and beyond, chamber officials noted that this goal was definitely accomplished.

Unknown to the chamber or meeting attendees, Salzman held a drawing for a $5,000 donation for an attendees organization. Bonnie Battalia, FeedNC was the winner of the donation from Lake Norman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

The next nonprofit meeting will take place in June, which is open to any nonprofits, civic groups, chambers and those want to learn more about the lake area groups. For additional information or questions, call Sylvia Spury at the chamber at 704-892-1922.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Helicopters, fires and turbines: Vineyards fight the spring frost