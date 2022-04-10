Lake Norman Chamber holds nonprofit roundtable meeting

The Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce recently held its quarterly nonprofit roundtable meeting. The event was hosted by Robin Salzman of Lake Norman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in the Community room at Carolina Custom.

It was noted to be an “overwhelming success with 40 in-person and five virtual attendees.”

The purpose and goal of the get-together was to connect area organizations to share their mission, needs and happenings. With representatives from Mooresville, Troutman, Statesville, Davidson, Huntersville and Denver and beyond, chamber officials noted that this goal was definitely accomplished.

Unknown to the chamber or meeting attendees, Salzman held a drawing for a $5,000 donation for an attendees organization. Bonnie Battalia, FeedNC was the winner of the donation from Lake Norman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

The next nonprofit meeting will take place in June, which is open to any nonprofits, civic groups, chambers and those want to learn more about the lake area groups. For additional information or questions, call Sylvia Spury at the chamber at 704-892-1922.