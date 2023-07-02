The Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce will host a regional health care summit featuring the executives of Atrium Health University City, Iredell Health System and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center. The event will take place July 11, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Northstone Country Club, 15801 Northstone Drive in Huntersville.

Bill Russell, president and CEO of the Lake Norman Chamber states, “Perhaps no single bigger human resource issue faces our small and corporate business community than the cost of health care for our employees. The purpose of this summit is to allow those who attend access to our regional health care provider CEOs to ask questions about this critical topic.” While the chamber has preset questions, attendees will be encouraged to engage in an interactive discussion. The cost to attend is $40 for chamber members and $50 for nonmembers and includes lunch. Register online at LakeNormanChamber.org or call the chamber at 704-892-1922. Supporting sponsors include Ballas Chiropractic, Rose Associates, Lake Norman Chrysler Dodge, Jeep Ram, Business Today/Cornelius Today and WSIC 107 FM/105.9 FM.