The Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating “Black History Month” with a Lunch n’ Learn diversity program examining African American community leaders who made a generational impact on the Lake Norman region. The Lunch and Learn will take place Feb. 21 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Chamber Randy Marion Board Room, 19900 W. Catawba Ave., Cornelius.

A panel discussion will focus on the life of Miss Ada Jenkins in Davidson, the Torrence Lytle School in Huntersville and the Smithville Community in Cornelius. Diversity Chair Dan Houston will emcee a presentation featuring Ron Potts who was born and raised in the Smithville Community. Also featured will be Ruby Houston from Davidson who will speak to the life and work of Miss Ada Jenkins for whom the Ada Jenkins Center is named. Joining the discussion will be Betty (B.J.) Caldwell, who will speak to the impact and founders of the Torrence-Lytle High School in Huntersville.

While intended for chamber members, the Lunch n’ Learn is open to the public, but seating is limited to the first 30 who RSVP at 704-892-19222. The program is also available virtually via Zoom by calling the chamber for credentials or by email to Laura@lakenormanchamber.org.

The chamber is currently seeking sponsors for the event. If individuals or businesses are interested in sponsoring this or other programs of the Chamber Diversity Council, contact the chamber.