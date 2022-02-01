Lake Norman Chamber: serving regional business for 35 years

These past two years have been extremely challenging for all of us as we deal with the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses and families. Our team at the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce worked hard since the first stay at home order was imposed to keep our membership and local businesses informed and connected.

While we all hoped we could turn the page on the COVID chapter in our lives, it appears the new variant is still prevalent. The good news is our businesses are resilient and have learned to adapt. The 2022 theme is “All Aboard,” and we are ready to move forward!

The chamber, which has approximately 850-plus businesses and serves the Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville, Mooresville and greater Lake Norman region, has a variety of programs and events planned in February.

Perhaps the resource chambers are best known for is our ability to expand business contacts and enhance relationships through networking. One networking event planned is a Business Mixer on Feb. 3 with Arthur Rutenburg Homes in Huntersville.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}