Lake Norman Chamber: serving regional business for 35 years

These past two years have been extremely challenging for all of us as we deal with the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses and families. Our team at the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce worked hard since the first stay at home order was imposed to keep our membership and local businesses informed and connected.
While we all hoped we could turn the page on the COVID chapter in our lives, it appears the new variant is still prevalent. The good news is our businesses are resilient and have learned to adapt. The 2022 theme is “All Aboard,” and we are ready to move forward!
The chamber, which has approximately 850-plus businesses and serves the Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville, Mooresville and greater Lake Norman region, has a variety of programs and events planned in February.
Perhaps the resource chambers are best known for is our ability to expand business contacts and enhance relationships through networking. One networking event planned is a Business Mixer on Feb. 3 with Arthur Rutenburg Homes in Huntersville.
On Feb. 8, a female oriented meeting called WINS, will take place at Brick Row in Cornelius. Open to all women, WINS is held the second Tuesday of each month from 8:30-10 a.m. at Brick Row, and the speaker this month will be Willetta Jones, who will share about “From Grief to Gratitude, Sadness to Love.” Her professional positions have included serving as an interim assistant principal, special needs compliance facilitator, special needs teacher for students in resource and behaviorally/emotionally handicapped programs and program direct at the Ada Jenkins Center. Jones received her grief coach certification from Grief to Gratitude Program in Washington, DC.
The chamber has a very engaged Young Professionals program. Those between the ages of 21-39 inclusively, or employ a young professional, are encouraged to consider getting them involved in the program. They meet each month at Eleven Lakes Brewing, and their next meeting is Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
This month the chamber will hear from area mayors, Melinda Bates, mayor of Huntersville; Rusty Knox, mayor of Davidson; and Woody Washam, mayor of Cornelius, as they discuss new developments, activities and projects during a virtual discussion called Focus Friday. This will be held Feb. 18 at 8:30 a.m. Call the chamber at 704-892-1922, for the Zoom credentials.
Professional development is essential for any business owner, manager, sales representative or employee. This month, Eric Rowles, president and CEO of Leading the Change, will facilitate a special professional development program Feb. 28 from noon to 1 p.m. With COVID cases still impacting business, many professionals are returning to a virtual platform and remote delivery. The question then becomes, “How do I master Zoom, Teams and other virtual programs?” This fast-paced virtual and in-person seminar will address that question and more.
For a complete listing of events and programs and additional information, visit lakenormanchamber.org