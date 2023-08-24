The Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce will host a Diversity Luncheon on Sept. 14 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Northstone Country Club located at 15801 Northstone Drive in Huntersville. The topic will focus on “Military Veterans Re-entering the Workforce.” MSC Industrial Supply in Davidson is the presenting sponsor of the luncheon.

There are several benefits of hiring veterans. Veterans are goal-driven and used to developing professional goals for themselves, determining the best action steps to reach those goals and evaluating their success in achieving their objectives. They are also used to being focused on their own personal growth and development. Hiring an employee who is familiar with career development strategies and can immediately participate in any organizational goal setting can add immediate value.

Veterans are also trained leaders and have experience in leadership roles. They are responsible, decisive, analytical and can use their research, preparation, implementation, and analytical skills to spearhead company projects. Additionally, veterans often have unique and beneficial life experiences in addition to the necessary skills and qualifications to perform the role.

Beth Bledsoe, senior vice president and chief people officer for MSC Industrial Supply will be the keynote speaker. Bledsoe joined the MSC Human Resources team in 2015. Prior to joining MSC, she served in HR leadership roles with Ingersoll Rand Company, holding HR business partner roles and leadership positions in centers of excellence, including talent management, learning, and leadership development.

At the luncheon, the chamber will also recognize individuals and local businesses who promote diversity, inclusion, and equity in the Lake Norman region as we celebrate the “Champions of Diversity.”

The cost to attend the luncheon is $35 for Lake Norman Chamber members, $40 for nonmembers. Chamber members can register online or call the chamber at 704-892-1922. No reservations will be accepted after Sept. 12.

Supporting sponsors of the event include Business Today/Cornelius Today, Duke Energy, Novant Health, The McIntosh Law Firm and WSIC.