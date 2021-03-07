Lake Norman Chamber to host real estate program

Pat Riley, the president and CEO of Allen Tate Family of Companies, will provide an overview of the residential real estate market when he speaks to Lake Norman Chamber members March 10 from 2-3 p.m. at the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce, 19900 W. Catawba Ave, Cornelius, Randy Marion Board Room, Suite 201.
The presentation is entitled “2021 Real Estate & Economic Forecast — Perspectives on National, Regional & Local Real Estate.” Seating will be limited to 15 people in person with all interested in attending via Zoom. Participants must RSVP to the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce at 704-892-1922 or email sylvia@lakenormanchamber.org. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Riley began his career in the real estate business in 1972 and with the Allen Tate Companies since 1992. He guides all aspects of the 64-year-old company as the region’s industry leader. In 2018, the company formed a partnership with Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Howard Hanna Real Estate and now ranks No. 1 among the country’s largest independently owned, non-franchised brokers, and No. 4 among the Top 500 brokers. In 2020, Allen Tate closed 19,549 transactions totaling $6.15 billion in North and South Carolina.
Bill Russell, president and CEO of the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce, noted his excitement over having Riley speak to chamber members on the residential real estate market.
“I have known Pat since he served as board chair of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce and led our 17-area chambers on the Regional Roads Committee,” Russell said. “He is extremely accomplished both in the field of real estate and in his civic leadership with the Arts and Science Council, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Foundation, Boy Scouts and CPCC. Even during the COVID pandemic, real estate, particularly residential real estate, has been booming throughout the Charlotte region. I know the business community would be very interested in hearing his perspective on what we can expect over the next 12-18 months.”