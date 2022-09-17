Lake Norman Chamber's Business Expo returns Oct. 11

After a nearly 3-year absence due to the pandemic, Chamber staff and volunteers are busy making plans for the 2022 Lake Norman Business Expo to be held at the Huntersville Recreation Center, 11836 Verhoeff Drive, in Huntersville. The region’s business trade show will be held Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Randy Marion Automotive is the presenting sponsor of the event. Admission is free and open to the public. The event is typically attended by 2,000 people and is the largest business to business trade show in the region.

Bill Russell, president of the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce, states, “The Business Expo allows the chamber to showcase our business community. The diversity of the businesses which participate underscore why so many people choose Lake Norman to work and live. We encourage residents, students, employers, managers, employees, and retirees to see what kind of products and services businesses offer here at the lake.”

The chamber represents approximately 825 businesses from Cornelius, Davidson, Huntersville, Mooresville and the greater Lake Norman region.

General business booths are available and limited to the first 112 businesses. For more information about showcasing your business in the Expo, call the chamber at 704-892-1922 or visit lakenormanchamber.org.