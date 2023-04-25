A charity fashion show resulted in donations of more than $16,000 to two local organizations.

The National Charity League of Lake Norman presented checks of $8,345 each to Hope of Mooresville (HOMe) and Rescue Ranch.

The money was raised as part of the organization’s annual fashion show.

At the fashion show, many of the group’s high school members walk the runway to support the philanthropic endeavors.

LKN NCL officials said the organization is providing leadership and philanthropic skills to members while creating lifelong mother and daughter memories.

Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins was at the check presentations and he spoke to the membership.

Hope of Mooresville provides temporary, safe shelter and support services to Mooresville’s homeless women and children.

Rescue Ranch is a humane education center in Statesville that provides sanctuary and permanent residency to more than 80 rescued animals.These animals all have a story to share as they came to the ranch from situations like neglect, hoarding or owner surrender. They are affectionately known as Rescue Ranch’s animal ambassadors, and are an integral component of the humane education programs. Its educational programs incorporate hands-on learning to support our mission of promoting compassion and respect for all animals.

LKN NCL is planning to continue this annual fashion show and is looking to expand it with the hopes of raising money for scholarships for girls in the community wanting to attend a university.

The date for the next fashion show has not been set but is expected to be held in November.