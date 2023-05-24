On Sunday the Lake Norman Chapter of National Charity League (NCL) presented the Presidential Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) to their qualified members. NCL’s mission is to foster the mother-daughter relationship through an ongoing commitment to philanthropy, culture and leadership. The PVSA is an award that honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities and inspires those around them to also take action. The PVSA is given and managed by AmericCorps and Points of Light organization. NCL is an approved recognized certifying organization for this outstanding achievement.
Each award recipient receives a signed letter from the current sitting President of the United States Joe Biden, thanking them for their service. Recipients also receive an award certification and medallion.
These award recipients are recognized for the time spent serving in a philanthropic way. NCL provides multiple volunteer opportunities to their members. NCL has partnered with more than 15 local and 4 national partners. Such partners include FeedNC, The Christian Mission, Alzheimer Association, Operation Gratitude, Pinky Swear, Rescue Ranch and many more.
The award recipients are:
Adult
April Hudson — 147 hours, Bronze Award
Shannon Bailey-Stanley — 275 hours, Silver Award
Allison Hinman — 114.5 hours, Bronze Award
Kristi Jone — 102 hours, Bronze Award
Laurie Mason — 104 hours, Bronze Award
Tomi McDonald — 107.25 hours, Bronze Award
Paula Montgomery — 118 hours, Bronze Award
Krisitine Palmer — 117 hours, Bronze Award
Young Adult
Taylor Mason — 134 hours, Bronze Award
Teen category
Addison Carpenter — 57 hours, Bronze Award
Winnie Clark — 56.75 hours, Bronze Award
Abigail Hinman — 102.5 hours, GoldAward
Emma Hinman — 105 hours, Gold Award
Lauren Jones — 118 hours, Gold Award
Alayna Lefebvre — 50.25 hours, Bronze Award
Savanah Rose Martine — 57 hours, Bronze Award
Kiera Masterson — 53.5 hours, Bronze Award
Aubri McDonald — 113.25 hours, Gold Award
Cora Montgomery — 108.5 hours, Gold Award
Elizabeth Montgomery — 107.5 hours, Gold Award
Phoenix Myers — 56.5 hours, Bronze Award
Ella Palmer — 102 hours, Gold Award
McKenna Ruggles — 83.5 hours, Silver Award
Scarlett Shuping — 70.5 hours, Bronze Award
Bailey Stanley — 242.5 hours, Gold Award
Nola Stanley — 213.25
If you would like to learn more information about the Lake Norman National Charity League please visit their website https://www.nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/lakenorman/.