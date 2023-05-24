On Sunday the Lake Norman Chapter of National Charity League (NCL) presented the Presidential Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) to their qualified members. NCL’s mission is to foster the mother-daughter relationship through an ongoing commitment to philanthropy, culture and leadership. The PVSA is an award that honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities and inspires those around them to also take action. The PVSA is given and managed by AmericCorps and Points of Light organization. NCL is an approved recognized certifying organization for this outstanding achievement.

Each award recipient receives a signed letter from the current sitting President of the United States Joe Biden, thanking them for their service. Recipients also receive an award certification and medallion.

These award recipients are recognized for the time spent serving in a philanthropic way. NCL provides multiple volunteer opportunities to their members. NCL has partnered with more than 15 local and 4 national partners. Such partners include FeedNC, The Christian Mission, Alzheimer Association, Operation Gratitude, Pinky Swear, Rescue Ranch and many more.

The award recipients are:

Adult

April Hudson — 147 hours, Bronze Award

Shannon Bailey-Stanley — 275 hours, Silver Award

Allison Hinman — 114.5 hours, Bronze Award

Kristi Jone — 102 hours, Bronze Award

Laurie Mason — 104 hours, Bronze Award

Tomi McDonald — 107.25 hours, Bronze Award

Paula Montgomery — 118 hours, Bronze Award

Krisitine Palmer — 117 hours, Bronze Award

Young Adult

Taylor Mason — 134 hours, Bronze Award

Teen category

Addison Carpenter — 57 hours, Bronze Award

Winnie Clark — 56.75 hours, Bronze Award

Abigail Hinman — 102.5 hours, GoldAward

Emma Hinman — 105 hours, Gold Award

Lauren Jones — 118 hours, Gold Award

Alayna Lefebvre — 50.25 hours, Bronze Award

Savanah Rose Martine — 57 hours, Bronze Award

Kiera Masterson — 53.5 hours, Bronze Award

Aubri McDonald — 113.25 hours, Gold Award

Cora Montgomery — 108.5 hours, Gold Award

Elizabeth Montgomery — 107.5 hours, Gold Award

Phoenix Myers — 56.5 hours, Bronze Award

Ella Palmer — 102 hours, Gold Award

McKenna Ruggles — 83.5 hours, Silver Award

Scarlett Shuping — 70.5 hours, Bronze Award

Bailey Stanley — 242.5 hours, Gold Award

Nola Stanley — 213.25

If you would like to learn more information about the Lake Norman National Charity League please visit their website https://www.nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/lakenorman/.