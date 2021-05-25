 Skip to main content
Lake Norman cheerleaders win eighth state title
Lake Norman Varsity Cheerleading won the Small Coed Division this past weekend at the NCHSAA State Invitational.

This is a back-to-back championship win for the program as well as their eighth state title. The team competed a traditional routine with all tumbling, stunting, and spirit portions. These athletes worked longer than usual, as they usually compete in December and February.

Due to restrictive regulations, the team was not allowed to travel to Florida this year for the National High School Cheerleading Championships and the State Championship Invitational was pushed back to May. This team has been together for an entire year, so winning and hitting a routine this past weekend was the cherry on top for the season.

RIGHT: The Lake Norman varsity cheerleaders perform at the championship.

