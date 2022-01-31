Lake Norman claims league swimming championships

Aided by some fantastic individual efforts, Lake Norman’s girls and boys swim teams recently captured Greater Metro Conference championships at the Mecklenburg Aquatic Center.

Lake Norman’s girls took first place in 10 of 12 events on their way to a title-winning 612 points. The Wildcats also had five second-place finishes and two third-place finishes. They were followed by Cox Mill (439 points), South Iredell (291), West Cabarrus (269), Hickory Ridge (235), Mooresville (215) and Kannapolis A.L. Brown (17).

Thanks, in part, to four first-place finishes, Lake Norman’s boys won the title with 514 points. The Wildcats also had a second-place finish and five third-place finishes. They were followed by Cox Mill (415 points), Hickory Ridge (390), West Cabarrus (372), South Iredell (171), Mooresville (140) and Kannapolis A.L. Brown (18).

Leading the Lake Norman girls were Emma Stolberg and Caitlin Horn. Stolberg was first in 100 butterfly (57.77 seconds) and 500 freestyle (5:10.55). Horn took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.02) and 100 freestyle (54.35).