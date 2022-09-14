Lake Norman congregation gets new bishop

The Lake Norman congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new bishop. Mooresville resident, Steven Melonakos replaces Keith White, who served faithfully for more than five years.

As the denomination utilizes a lay ministry, it relies on those within the congregation to fill local leadership positions. Bishops typically serve for around five years and do so while continuing to fulfill their obligations at work, home and in the community.

Melonakos is humbled by this responsibility and is “looking forward to working with the members of our congregation and community to come closer to Christ and experience his grace together.”

Before becoming bishop, Melonakos served as a youth leader in the congregation. He and his wife, Janet, are the parents of four children. They are deeply appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from family and friends.

Serving alongside Melonakos will be two counselor, Derik Baltich and Tyler Nicoll, who will assist him in ministering to the spiritual and temporal needs of the congregation. Baltich and Nicoll see this as an opportunity to serve others, grow closer to the Lord and continue to develop friendships with church members and people from the community.

The Lake Norman congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints welcomes visitors for worship services at the church in Mooresville at 148 Lazy Lane. Sunday services are from 8:30-10:30 a.m.