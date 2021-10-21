Lake Norman, Cox Mill soccer teams play to 0-0 tie

CONCORD – The Cox Mill and Lake Norman boys soccer teams played to a 0-0 tie Wednesday night on the Chargers’ home field.

The Chargers (15-1-3, 7-1-2 Greater Metro 4 Conference) needed a win over the Wildcats (14-3-2, 8-1-1 GMC) to take control of first place in the GMC.

Though the Chargers saw numerous opportunities to score, they could not capitalize.

Likewise, the Wildcats also saw opportunities near the goal to put one in the net, but to no avail.

Tensions swarmed as these two heavyweights went head-to-head. But in 100 minutes of play, including the two 10-minute overtime periods, neither team could break through.

“It was a tough result,” Cox Mill coach Eric Clark said. “Those were two really, really good teams. As you would have expected, they battled all the way to the end.”

Though the outcome was not what he hoped for, Clark was proud of his team’s effort.

“(The Chargers) showed up to play,” Clark said. “The moment was not too big for them. They knew they had to win, and they played hard from the opening whistle. There is nothing for them to be ashamed of.”