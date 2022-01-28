Lake Norman downs Mooresville, stays perfect in league

MOORESVILLE — The month of January has been a strange one for Lake Norman. Since the calendar flipped to 2022, the Wildcats have lost a week of games due to COVID in the program and lost another week of games to weather-related cancellations.
But, even despite all that, Lake Norman keeps winning.
In just their third game this month, the Wildcats (12-3, 5-0) easily dispatched Mooresville (7-10, 3-4) on Thursday night, defeating the Blue Devils 60-38.
“Games only ever have two outcomes,” Wildcats’ head coach McKenzie Graham said. “We always want to come out and pump up the intensity, but anytime you can get a win, especially against a rival, it’s a big deal.”
Just like their coach wanted, the Wildcats wasted no time jumping all over Mooresville on the defensive end of the floor, smothering the Blue Devil offense from the opening tip and racing out to a 20-8 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The only blemish in the early going for Lake Norman was an inability to grab defensive rebounds, leading to easy put back buckets for Mooresville. Of the 10 rebounds the Blue Devils grabbed in the first 16 minutes of play, eight of them came on the offensive end.
However, even despite those struggles, the Wildcats were never in danger of losing their sizable lead. After Mooresville cut its deficit down to 11 in the final two minutes of the second quarter, Lake Norman was able to rip off a quick 7-0 burst over the final 90 seconds to push its lead to 18, 37-19, at the break.
“(Rebounding) was a big emphasis at halftime,” Graham said. “That’s something we’ve struggled with this season, but we just have to understand that rebounding comes down to effort and intensity.”
Overall, the Wildcats’ defensive plan to shut down Mooresville leading scorer Grizz Callejas worked to perfection. Lake Norman held the senior guard to just two points in the game on a pair of free throws in the first quarter.
The Blue Devils did manage to get two players into double-figures in the game, with both Seriaha Davis and Ellie Goins scoring 13 points apiece.
“We always look to take away a team’s strengths,” Graham said. “Keeping Grizz from going off was definitely a point of emphasis.”
The second half was a continuation of the first half for Lake Norman on the defensive end of the floor. They never allowed the Blue Devils to find any footing while still continuing to find ways to score despite getting their younger players a fair amount of playing time over the final 16 minutes. At one point in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats were able to get four freshmen on the floor at the same time for some valuable experience.
One of those freshmen, Addison Sirianni, led the Wildcats in scoring, tossing in a game-high 17 points on the back of four made 3-pointers.
“Not only did she lead us in scoring, Addison was the player guarding Grizz all night,” Graham said. “That’s just how she’s been playing. She’s making us better.”
Also scoring in double figures for Lake Norman was star guard Kirsten Lewis-Williams, who added 14 points and was a menace on the defensive end.
Due to the myriad of delays and cancellations, the Wildcats’ game against Mooresville on Thursday night was their second of seven games in 12 days.
“We can’t celebrate long. We have another game (Friday) and we have another four next week,” Graham said. “We’ll take wins whenever we can get them as we keep on rolling towards trying to win a conference championship.”