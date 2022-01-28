Lake Norman downs Mooresville, stays perfect in league

MOORESVILLE — The month of January has been a strange one for Lake Norman. Since the calendar flipped to 2022, the Wildcats have lost a week of games due to COVID in the program and lost another week of games to weather-related cancellations.

But, even despite all that, Lake Norman keeps winning.

In just their third game this month, the Wildcats (12-3, 5-0) easily dispatched Mooresville (7-10, 3-4) on Thursday night, defeating the Blue Devils 60-38.

“Games only ever have two outcomes,” Wildcats’ head coach McKenzie Graham said. “We always want to come out and pump up the intensity, but anytime you can get a win, especially against a rival, it’s a big deal.”

Just like their coach wanted, the Wildcats wasted no time jumping all over Mooresville on the defensive end of the floor, smothering the Blue Devil offense from the opening tip and racing out to a 20-8 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The only blemish in the early going for Lake Norman was an inability to grab defensive rebounds, leading to easy put back buckets for Mooresville. Of the 10 rebounds the Blue Devils grabbed in the first 16 minutes of play, eight of them came on the offensive end.