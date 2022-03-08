 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Norman earns first win; Schmolke K’s 12
Lake Norman earns first win; Schmolke K's 12

CHARLOTTE—Lake Norman held on after a wild seventh inning to pick up its first win of the season Monday night, 11-8 over Ardrey Kell.

The Wildcats (1-3) plated seven runs in the top of the seventh to blow the game wide open. The Knights (1-2) mounted a comeback in their last at-bat, but the eight runs in the bottom of the seventh weren’t enough to overtake Lake Norman.

Luke Schmolke pitched six scoreless innings for the win. He allowed only two hits and gave up no walks while striking out 12.

Tyler Sumner tripled, doubled and drove in two runs for the Wildcats, who scored four runs in the second inning to break a scoreless tie.

Jared Smith hit a solo home run. Will Anzalone drove in a pair of runs, and Carson Cherry produced two hits and an RBI.

