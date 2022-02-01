Lake Norman edges Mooresville on criteria, advances to region semifinals

MOORESVILLE — Lake Norman’s wrestling team advanced to the third round of the 4A state dual-team playoffs thanks to a pair of wins Monday night, including a wild one over crosstown rival Mooresville.

The Wildcats defeated Myers Park 69-12 in the opening round and then faced the Blue Devils in the second round. The score was knotted at 36 after all 14 weight classes wrestled.

Lake Norman and Mooresville each had five pinfall victories. Both won seven matches. There were no penalty points, major decisions or technical falls. The eighth tiebreaking criteria was used to declare a winner, 37-36. Lake Norman held an 8-6 advantage in matches with the first points scored and thus advanced.

The Wildcats (25-1) will host the 4A West Region semifinals and final Wednesday and will wrestle Hickory Ridge in the semis. They won their Greater Metro Conference match with the Ragin’ Bulls earlier this season, 46-33.

The winner will face either Northwest Guilford or Davie County in the nightcap Wednesday for a spot in Saturday’s 4A state championship match at the Greensboro Coliseum.​