Lake Norman Elementary added a Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) to their enhancement rotation this year and hired Aimee Field as the STEM teacher. She plans with K-5 teachers and aligns her STEM activities to each grade level's current standard. Teachers at LNE love how Field aligns and supports what they are doing in their class. LNE students love STEM and look forward to it.
Lake Norman Elementary students love STEM curriculum
- From staff reports
