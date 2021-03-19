 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Norman Elementary students love STEM curriculum
View Comments
top story

Lake Norman Elementary students love STEM curriculum

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lake Norman Elementary added a Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) to their enhancement rotation this year and hired Aimee Field as the STEM teacher. She plans with K-5 teachers and aligns her STEM activities to each grade level's current standard. Teachers at LNE love how Field aligns and supports what they are doing in their class. LNE students love STEM and look forward to it.

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan DA about Trump

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics