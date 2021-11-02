Lake Norman facing strong offensive team in first round of playoffs

Lake Norman head coach Jonathon Oliphant had one message for his team when they gathered for practice on Monday afternoon: Don’t let Mooresville beat you twice.
The Wildcats (7-3), fresh off their crushing defeat at the hand of their arch-rival Mooresville in the regular season finale, had still qualified for the NCHSAA 4A West Playoffs as the 22-seed and had to turn their attention to a strong team from the Greensboro-area in Northern Guilford (9-1).
“We better get ready. They’re a really good team,” Oliphant said. “They don’t beat themselves. We’re going to have to have a good week of practice.”
Despite their record, the Wildcats had more than their fair share of close calls during the season, winning three games by one possession thanks to defensive stops late in the game. All season long, their offense has battled inconsistency and mental mistakes, something Oliphant has cited as an issue on multiple occasions.
“We just have to do our jobs. There’s things that we’re still not doing correctly and that’s just unacceptable at this point in the year,” Oliphant said. “We’ve got a few days of practice to fix it and if we don’t, we’ll be taking up equipment at this time next week.”
During conference play, the Lake Norman offense managed just 71 points, or 10.14 points per game, and was shut out by both Hickory Ridge and Mooresville. The season finale against the Blue Devils was also their worst offensive output of the season, amassing just 148 total yards.
“We have to take care of the ball and limit their possessions,” Oliphant said. “Just nickel and dime them to keep their offense off the field.”
The Nighthawks offense is certainly one that is better kept on the sideline if Lake Norman wants to have a chance to pull the upset. Averaging 46 points per game and attacking effectively through the air and on the ground, Northern Guilford will pose a test for what has been a stout Wildcat defense throughout the season.
“They’re just so balanced,” Oliphant said. “They have an aggressive offense that doesn’t make mistakes and gets after you.”
If there is a way for the Wildcats to upset the Nighthawks, it’s on the defensive side of the ball. Lake Norman’s defense gave up just 156 points over the course of the season, an average of 15.6 points per game, and six opponents to 14 points or less. Only Davie County and Hickory Ridge, both playoff teams, managed to score more than 20 points on Lake Norman.
“I’m a defensive guy. I always want the defense to be the strength of the team,” Oliphant said. “Our defense has continued to get better each week. They’re starting to see the big picture of how they fit together in our scheme.”
Northern Guilford’s only loss came in the final week of the regular season to 10-0 Grimsley, who earned the 2-seed in the 4A West bracket, only behind powerhouse Hough.
But for a young Lake Norman team that will be returning many of its major contributors next season, the experience of going to the playoffs, along with the extra week of practice, are crucial for the team’s continued development.
“There’s a lot of good teams that aren’t practicing this week,” Oliphant said. “It’s another week of development. That kind of stuff is important. If we can play a few playoff games a year, by some of these guy’s senior year, they’ll have played a whole extra season and that’s a big deal.”
For the Wildcats to advance past the first round this season, they will need a dominant effort from their defense and a consistent effort from their offense. Can they do that? Only the Wildcats know.
“We’ll see what happens,” Oliphant added. “Games aren’t won on paper, they’re won on Friday nights.”
The Wildcats game against Northern Guilford is Friday at 7:30 p.m. Northern Guilford is located at 7101 Spencer-Dixon Road, Greensboro.