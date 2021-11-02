Lake Norman facing strong offensive team in first round of playoffs

“We have to take care of the ball and limit their possessions,” Oliphant said. “Just nickel and dime them to keep their offense off the field.”

The Nighthawks offense is certainly one that is better kept on the sideline if Lake Norman wants to have a chance to pull the upset. Averaging 46 points per game and attacking effectively through the air and on the ground, Northern Guilford will pose a test for what has been a stout Wildcat defense throughout the season.

“They’re just so balanced,” Oliphant said. “They have an aggressive offense that doesn’t make mistakes and gets after you.”

If there is a way for the Wildcats to upset the Nighthawks, it’s on the defensive side of the ball. Lake Norman’s defense gave up just 156 points over the course of the season, an average of 15.6 points per game, and six opponents to 14 points or less. Only Davie County and Hickory Ridge, both playoff teams, managed to score more than 20 points on Lake Norman.

“I’m a defensive guy. I always want the defense to be the strength of the team,” Oliphant said. “Our defense has continued to get better each week. They’re starting to see the big picture of how they fit together in our scheme.”