Lake Norman FBLA students volunteer with USO of NC-Charlotte

Lake Norman FBLA students volunteer with USO of NC-Charlotte

11-20 students volunteer

The Lake Norman High School Future Business Leaders of America volunteered with the USO of N.C.-Charlotte for the Mobilization Ceremony for the 630th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion held on Nov. 15 in Lenior. During the day, the students helped organize supplies, hand out snacks and drinks, set up games and toys for service members’ families, and interacted with those present as they prepare for deployment in the upcoming days. Pictured are, from left, Kayla Juiris, Brady Selcz, Jennifer Chang, LNHS FBLA advisor, USO volunteer Arnie Sparr, Chinmayi Peppireddy and Alison Juiris.

The Lake Norman High School Future Business Leaders of America volunteered with the USO of N.C.-Charlotte for the Mobilization Ceremony for the 630th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion held on Nov. 15 in Lenior. During the day, the students helped organize supplies, hand out snacks and drinks, set up games and toys for service members' families, and interacted with those present as they prepare for deployment in the upcoming days. Pictured are, from left, Kayla Juiris, Brady Selcz, Jennifer Chang, LNHS FBLA advisor, USO volunteer Arnie Sparr, Chinmayi Peppireddy and Alison Juiris.

