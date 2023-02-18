The deeper a team goes into a season with a zero in their loss column, the bigger the target on their back gets as their opponents try that much harder every game to be the first team to hand them a loss.

For Lake Norman, even as that pressure has grown, they’ve risen to meet it, defeating every single opponent put in front of them en route to a perfect regular season and conference tournament.

On Friday night, the Wildcats (26-0) claimed their second straight Greater Metro Conference Tournament championship, defeating Hickory Ridge (18-7) 75-67 to advance into the 4A West playoffs as the top seed in the region.

“We’re the first team in school history to make it to the playoffs undefeated,” Lake Norman head coach McKenzie Graham said. “I could sit here and talk about the things that we could have done differently tonight, and we will definitely do that, but we’re going to celebrate this tonight.”

Despite having beaten the Bulls twice already in the regular season, the Hickory Ridge squad that faced Lake Norman in the conference championship game was a new challenge. Highly motivated to be the first team to knock off the Wildcats, the Bulls started the game at their best on both ends of the floor.

At points in the first quarter, Lake Norman faced a deficit, albeit small, that they haven’t seen for the entirety of conference play: four points. Even after the Wildcats erased that lead, the Bulls still maintained an advantage for most of the first quarter and into the second.

When asked if she could remember a time since their holiday tournament in Cherokee that they had trailed after the first quarter, Graham had to stop and think for a moment.

“No, I don’t think we have,” she said.

Through the first quarter and a half, the lead changed hands 13 times between the two teams, but it was Lake Norman that took the lead with 4:18 left in the second and never gave it back.

“They were able to break our press pretty easily and were just beating us up and down the floor in transition,” Graham said. “They got a bunch of easy layups and played a really great game of basketball.”

In the final three minutes of the second, the Wildcats finally started to look more like the team that had dominated many of their first 25 games, outsourcing Hickory Ridge 10-4 in that span to build a nine-point lead heading into halftime.

“Having that halftime lead is what really won us that game, I think,” Graham said. “We made some really big shots down the stretch of the first half to put ourselves in a good position.”

Hickory Ridge briefly got within one possession of the Wildcats in the second half, a 28-second span in the third, but that was the closest they were able to get for the remainder of the game.

Through the stressful moments of the game, it was the oldest and most experienced Wildcat that buoyed her team and got them the points they needed to hold off the Bulls. Senior Kirsten Lewis-Williams took over much of the ballhandling duties in the second half, slowing down the offense to find good shots.

Lewis-Williams also led the game in scoring, finishing with 21 points while nearly tallying a triple-double, totaling 11 rebounds and eight assists in the game.

“Having a senior that’s been with us for four years is such a great thing for the team,” Graham said. “She’s willing to tell her teammates, who are some of her best friends, what they need to be doing on the floor. She’s got all of our trust.”

To go along with Lewis-Williams’ 21 points, the Wildcats had three other players finish in double figures. The Shehan twins, Alexis and Sam, finished with 18 and 14 points respectively, and freshman Kelsey Rhyne added 16 points and seven rebounds.

With the playoffs set to begin Feb. 21, just six games separate the Wildcats from their ultimate goal of a state championship.

“This team is full of gamers,” Graham said. “As we get to the playoffs and face better and better teams, I fully expect this team to be ready to step up.”