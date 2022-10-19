Lake Norman graduate to serve mission in Nevada

Sara Lawrence, a 2021 graduate of Lake Norman High School, is headed to Reno, Nevada to serve an 18-month mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. There are about 54,500 missionaries serving in 411 missions across the U.S. and around the world.

Sister Lawrence, as female missionaries are called, will arrive in Nevada in mid-October and will be teaching others about the Gospel of Jesus Christ, studying Scripture and volunteering for community service projects.

Lawrence is the third child in her family to serve a mission for the church. Missionaries, who are typically between the ages of 18 and 25, voluntarily serve and provide the financial means to do so, but do not choose the area where they are asked to labor.

Her parents, Jennifer and Shane Lawrence, are happy to support her in her desire to share the love of God with others.

Jennifer Lawrence said, “She has always found ways to perform acts of kindness for family and friends and will now be able to broaden her circle of people to love and serve.”

Lawrence is excited about her assignment.

“I am most excited to get to know so many new people,” she said, “I love the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and I want to share that message of love with everybody I can.”

In addition to having a quick wit and fabulous sense of humor, Lawrence is known for being an excellent student and loyal friend. Before graduating high school, she was highly involved in improv groups and theater productions at Lake Norman High School and Masterworks School of the Arts.

Before her decision to serve a mission, Lawrence attended Brigham Young University as an elementary education major. She also spent four months in Mexico teaching English to children with a group from International Language Programs. Her family and friends are praying for her and excited to hear about the people she will meet and the experiences she will have while she is a missionary.

