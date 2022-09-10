Lake Norman handily defeats Alexander Central, remains unbeaten

Lake Norman remains undefeated after a 37-7 win over Alexander Central on Friday night.

The Wildcats scored a touchdown in each of the first three quarters and put up 16 points in the final quarter for the win. The Cougars scored their lone touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Lake Norman is now 4-0 on the season and the loss dropped the Cougars to 2-2.

The Wildcats opened the scoring on Mozes Morris’ four-yard run nearly eight minutes into the first quarter. Michael Buck’s successful kick put the Wildcats on the board at 7-0.

As the half was closing out, Antonio Griffin caught a 29-yard pass from Jackson Garlick and Buck added the PAT to put the Wildcats up 14-0 at the half.

The Wildcats added to their lead with 4:22 left in the third quarter when Morris grabbed a 10-yard pass from Garlick. Buck’s PAT put the Wildcats up 21-0.

With 10:39 left in the game, AJ Baker ran the ball five yards for the score and Buck added the PAT to put the Wildcats up 28-0. The Wildcats added a safety with 8:25 left in the game and then added a fourth TD with 5:54 left in the game. Cam Neal caught a 36-yard pass from Garlick and Buck’s PAT closed out the scoring for the Wildcats.

Alexander Central got on the board with 1:05 left in the game on a one-yard run by Tanner Moore. Corey Lawson added the PAT.

The Wildcats will have an open date next Friday and return to the field on Sept. 23 at home against A.L. Brown.

The Cougars return to action next Friday with a visit to Marvin Ridge.