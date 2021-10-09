Lake Norman High celebrates homecoming; crowns senior queen, king
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Sept. 28, Margaret Goodrum joined the elite population of centenarians, and celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at TerraB…
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday denied in a 6-0 vote a request for 28 acres of property adjacent to the Atwater Landing subdi…
- Updated
An investigation into the purchase of a nearly $7,500 aquarium led to the arrest of a Mooresville man.
It was a time of celebration and thanksgiving as the announcement was made of The Christian Mission’s $5 million capital campaign to raise fun…
Voters in Mooresville can cast their votes Tuesday in the primary election for Mooresville's at-large Board of Commissioners seat. Polls open …
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 22-29. …
A Raleigh man was charged with breaking into a towing company after retrieving his vehicle from an earlier driving while impaired arrest, said…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 17-22. For more information regarding specific plots …
- Updated
Being diligent to get your mammogram every year is the message that Mooresville resident Bawana Jackson Turner, “BJ” as she is best known, str…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 19-25.