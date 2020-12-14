Related to this story
Most Popular
Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing produced a $1 million prize for Marion Hughes of Mooresville.
Kenneth Stewart of Mooresville scored the last $4 million Ruby Red 7s top prize.
- Updated
The Mooresville Ward (congregation) of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new bishop. Matthew Decker succeeds Jeff Maw, who…
- Updated
Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing produced a $1 million prize for someone who bought a ticket at a convenience store in Iredell County.
- Updated
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 19-25. T…
The state reported an increase of more than 6,000 COVID-19 new cases Saturday.
The Town of Mooresville is hosting a holiday spirit photo contest.
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education is reviewing three draft school calendars for the 2021-22 academic school year with …