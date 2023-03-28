Lake Norman High School students got an insider look at managing money and internet safety, thanks to a presentation by banking experts Ryan Waddle and Suzanne Hartley of Peoples Bank. The talk tackled vital financial wisdom, including budget creation and forward-thinking plans for retirement.

Lessons on staying protected in the digital world and the importance of protecting an online persona were also shared. The presentation is a part of an innovative, web-based financial wellness program that uses real-world finance and teaches students by doing. They pay rent, work jobs and build a foundation of practical knowledge to create a sound financial future.

Belinda Sutton, a business economics educator at Lake Norman High School, praises the financial literacy program for its impact on her students. She emphasizes how crucial it is for young individuals to master budgeting skills at an early stage of their lives.

Peoples Bank is working to build financial literacy in the community by investing time, money, industry experience, and a variety of bank resources. “I love interacting with our youth and sharing my financial and life experience,” says Waddle. “My hope is that it will help to prepare them to confidently navigate an increasingly complex world.” Peoples Bank also provides in-classroom presentations on timely topics as well as a virtual Financial Wellness Center, where individuals can learn more about managing their money. The Financial Wellness Center can be accessed by visiting PeoplesBankNC.com/Learn.