Lake Norman hopeful this season will be best yet

In Lake Norman High School’s 20 years of hitting the hardwood, the Wildcats, both the boys’ and girls’ teams, have built a reputation of winning and playing at a high level year-in and year-out. But there are those that believe that this season could be their best yet.

With both varsity squads coming off of promising, yet short, seasons in early 2021, the boys and girls of Lake Norman look to make runs in the playoffs in 2022.

For the Lady Wildcats, however, making a run in the playoffs isn’t where their goals stop.

“Our goal is to go all the way,” head coach Mackenzie Graham said. “After what happened at the end of last season, I know the fire that these girls have.”

In the pandemic-shortened season earlier this year, the Lady Wildcats went 10-2 with their two losses coming by a combined four points to a pair of teams in Chambers (formerly Vance) and South Caldwell that made deep runs in the playoffs with Chambers claiming the 4A state title.

In their 10 wins, Lake Norman never even let their opponent get close to winning on most nights, posting an average margin of victory of 25.2 points. The scary part for their opponents? All five members of the Wildcats’ starting five, as well as some role players off the bench, are returning.