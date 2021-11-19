Lake Norman hopeful this season will be best yet

In Lake Norman High School’s 20 years of hitting the hardwood, the Wildcats, both the boys’ and girls’ teams, have built a reputation of winning and playing at a high level year-in and year-out. But there are those that believe that this season could be their best yet.
With both varsity squads coming off of promising, yet short, seasons in early 2021, the boys and girls of Lake Norman look to make runs in the playoffs in 2022.
For the Lady Wildcats, however, making a run in the playoffs isn’t where their goals stop.
“Our goal is to go all the way,” head coach Mackenzie Graham said. “After what happened at the end of last season, I know the fire that these girls have.”
In the pandemic-shortened season earlier this year, the Lady Wildcats went 10-2 with their two losses coming by a combined four points to a pair of teams in Chambers (formerly Vance) and South Caldwell that made deep runs in the playoffs with Chambers claiming the 4A state title.
In their 10 wins, Lake Norman never even let their opponent get close to winning on most nights, posting an average margin of victory of 25.2 points. The scary part for their opponents? All five members of the Wildcats’ starting five, as well as some role players off the bench, are returning.
Among those, are Aly Wadkovski, who led Lake Norman in points (13.2) and rebounds (11.3) in the short season. Madison Saunders wasn’t far behind, averaging 13.1 points per game and Kristen Lewis-Williams rounded out the Wildcats’ double-figure scorers by adding 12.3 points per game of her own.
However, unlike last season, the ‘Cats have the benefit of a full off-season to bring newer players up to speed.
“We’ve been going since June when, last year, we weren’t allowed to even touch a basketball until November,” Graham said. “It’s also nice to have players that can help bring the new girls up to speed. We have a foundation.”
Having all of those players back has put them on the radar of teams to watch in the area, but yet, they have still been ranked behind other teams in pre-season polls.
“We like being the underdog, but not getting that respect gets the girls fired up,” Graham said. “We feel like we’ve already proven ourselves, but we can just go out and prove it again once the season begins.”
When the new season begins, the Wildcats will be a part of a new conference, leaving the highly-competitive I-Meck for the Greater Metro Conference. However, Lake Norman still sought out one of their nemesis from last season, Chambers, for an opening week game.
“We like playing them,” Graham said. “It’s a good benchmark to find out where we are.”
Coming off of a promising season with a disappointing record of 4-9, the Wildcat boys are coming into the latter part of 2021 with a team that looks to run up and down the floor.
“We’re going to play as fast as we can,” head coach Grant Hodges said. “I think we have the ability to really shoot the ball well and that along with our speed is going to be our strength. We hope this puts a lot of pressure on teams and get a ton of possessions.”
Despite losing four of their starters, the ‘Cats have been able to reload with young talent as well as having some other new additions join their ranks. One of those is Cole Callaway, a junior transferring to Lake Norman from Pine Lake. Last season Callaway led the Pride in scoring, averaging 15.4 points per game.
“Cole can really score,” Hodges said looking on at practice.
The lone returning starter for the ‘Cats is senior Davis Wagner. Hodges cited Wagner as the vocal leader for the team.
“He really leads by example on the floor,” he added.
A player that Hodges is very excited to see play this season is freshman guard Tre McKinnon. In the history of Lake Norman basketball, there are many great players, but McKinnon is already drawing comparisons to one of them after one summer in the program.
“He’s the best athlete we’ve had here since KiShawn (Pritchett),” Hodges said. “He’s a legitimate D1 talent. He’s just so athletic.”
His athleticism was on display at practice, effortlessly gliding down the lane and throwing down dunks that freshman should not be able to.