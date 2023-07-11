Lake Norman Humane had received a $5,000 grant from Mutts Across America that is presented by Tractor Supply Company and Miranda Lambert’s Mutt Nation Foundation. This grant is presented to one shelter or foster-based rescue in each state across the country. There is no application process and recipients are surprised when they are selected.

Lake Norman Humane’s Director of Operations Dana Kelley, said, “We are honored to have been recognized with such a prestigious award. Our volunteers, fosters and staff work very hard to save as many pets as possible. The majority of our rescued pets faced euthanasia due to injury, illness or behavioral issues. They often spend a long time with us rehabilitating. It takes a lot of love to help them find their forever homes. We so pleased that our efforts have been recognized. We are very appreciative of Miranda Lambert’s Mutt Nation Foundation and Tractor Supply Company.”