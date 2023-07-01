Piedmont HealthCare announced the addition of Dr. Swathi Talla to Lake Norman Internal Medicine in Mooresville. Talla will be joining experienced Mooresville physician Dr. John Gatlin.

“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Swathi Talla to our practice,” Gatlin said. “Her diverse background and expertise in integrative medicine will greatly benefit our patients, and we look forward to working together to deliver exceptional health care.”

Talla completed her medical training in Luzhou China at Luzhou Medical College followed by her family medicine residency at United Hospital Center, in Bridgeport, West Virginia. She then pursued a fellowship at the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine.

With a special interest in chronic disease management, preventive medicine, and lifestyle management, Talla aims to incorporate integrative medicine into her practice, seeking holistic ways to manage diseases and promote overall well-being. “I am passionate about working in a practice that delivers quality care to all patients and prioritizes accessibility,” Talla said. “Piedmont HealthCare has a collaborative and supportive work environment supported by a strong administrative staff and an interdisciplinary team. The culture here values teamwork and excellent communication, aligning perfectly with my professional values.”

Talla believes in a patient-centered approach that considers all aspects of well-being, including physical, mental, and emotional health. By addressing the whole person, she aims to provide comprehensive and personalized care to each patient. Born and raised in a small town in southern India, Talla brings a rich cultural background and a deep understanding of diverse health care perspectives. She is married to Dr. Venu Gangireddy, a gastroenterologist at Comprehensive and Digestive Care Center in Statesville. Together they have two daughters. As a family, they enjoy spending quality time together and exploring new adventures through travel.

Talla began seeing patients ages 15 and older on June 29 at Piedmont HealthCare Lake Norman Internal Medicine at 548 Williamson Road, Suite 6. For more information on Talla visit https://piedmonthealthcare.com/provider/talla-swathi-md/. To schedule an appointment, contact Piedmont HealthCare Lake Norman Internal Medicine at 704-660-5520.