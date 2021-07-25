Lake Norman is magical setting of improbable, dubious and outrageous

It is usually in Spring on that last early cool morning, during the off-peak hours of the day when most of the boaters and fisherman are not yet on the lake, when the cagey water skier, naked as the day he or she was born, will appear in celebration of the first day of warm weather. But this year it seems the fugacious exhibitionist overslept, like Rip Van Winkle, and made a brief appearance just a day ago off “The Point,” in Mooresville as the sun stretched its rays and casually rose to invite the day to arrive.

It is possible that COVID troubles, or the oddity of these times, played a part in the delayed appearance of the strange aquaphilia. There was presumed at least two eyewitness accounts, including our own. Surely, I thought I caught a fleeting glimpse, while wandering along a pebbled shoreline. The lake looked like glass in the reflective heather-purple dim in the offing. My girlfriend pointed at the blur. The calm of the water and the thick morning air was interrupted by an anomaly.