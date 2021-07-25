Lake Norman is magical setting of improbable, dubious and outrageous

It is usually in Spring on that last early cool morning, during the off-peak hours of the day when most of the boaters and fisherman are not yet on the lake, when the cagey water skier, naked as the day he or she was born, will appear in celebration of the first day of warm weather. But this year it seems the fugacious exhibitionist overslept, like Rip Van Winkle, and made a brief appearance just a day ago off “The Point,” in Mooresville as the sun stretched its rays and casually rose to invite the day to arrive.
It is possible that COVID troubles, or the oddity of these times, played a part in the delayed appearance of the strange aquaphilia. There was presumed at least two eyewitness accounts, including our own. Surely, I thought I caught a fleeting glimpse, while wandering along a pebbled shoreline. The lake looked like glass in the reflective heather-purple dim in the offing. My girlfriend pointed at the blur. The calm of the water and the thick morning air was interrupted by an anomaly.
The first sighting is said to have been around 1975. Man, woman, who knows, who cares at that point, a figure, void of clothes, cascading across the white churning wakes created by a high-powered, cupcake pink, silent motorboat, always just far enough away to not be quite discernable as to who is parading about so confidently. The actual record of that first account remains lost to the annals of history. And it seems most other accounts also have miraculously been misplaced, lost, eaten by the neighborhood dog, burned for a night of smores roasting and it gets even weirder when discussing with eyewitnesses.
They are an eclectic bunch, peculiar in their dispositions with the same blank stare one might experience when interviewing the witness of an alien abduction.
They remember it all so clearly but provide such limited detail that your imagination starts to create its own picture. It was a confusing year, like flowers blooming in an Indian summer. The apparition, or time traveler, or whatever it is, must have been stunned by the humidity when it finally appeared. They had to check their GPS and make sure they weren’t at Lake Tanganyika or the mysterious Lake Okeechobee. At least Lake Norman doesn’t have skeletons swimming in the shallows, as far as we know … only monster catfish that can tow a stalled pontoon boat.
But as those of us who frequent the lake will tell you, it is the normal to run head-on with the unexplainable. The implausible, dubious, and outrageous is expected, it has become as magnetic and a recognizable feature of the lake as its uncanny beauty. Lake Norman is a magical setting of the improbable, impromptu displays of the apogee of the visually enchanting.
When the streaker failed to appear in the spring we wondered if maybe it had finally met its doom somewhere out in the depths of the dark water, losing control and sinking to the bottom to become another adventure for the scuba diving community along with an old airplane, a former prosperous cotton mill, a couple of cemeteries, a church, a few old homesteads, and who knows what else?
Next spring if you are out on the lake for that first day of warmth, maybe you will be lucky enough to see the posturer in time to cover the eyes of the little ones before it comes zipping past in all its glory.
Greg Evans is the associate director of communications at King University in Bristol, Tennessee.