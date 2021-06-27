Lake Norman is the great energy vortex

Statistics indicate that at least 100 million Americans take a boat out onto water every year.

And judging from the view while driving over multiple bridges on I-77, going north or south at varying rates of speed, I’d ascertain that at least a 1/3 of those turn up on Lake Norman on any given weekend.

Big boats and small boats, white ones, and black, fast ones and the painfully slow, striped ones and checkered, some skinny and others round, it is a site that you can only make sense of if you can see it in real life.

And sometimes driving over Lake Norman, floating upon it, or sitting and sipping a bloody Mary enjoying its miraculous view doesn’t much seem like real life at all. It is leaving and heading home for the 10-minute drive that you think, “back to the real world;” whatever that really means.

But it is not just about floating on the surface that makes Lake Norman such an attractive place to go, especially when the days are warm and lazy, and the nights are mild and romantic, the glittering lights of the lakefront homes enticing the eye and indulging the mind.

The beauty of the place is bewitching.

