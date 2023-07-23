Where a need exists in the community, there, too, you’ll often find the Lake Norman Lions Club.

The group recently called on shoppers at the Port Village Shopping Center’s Food Lion on River Highway to help with a community service project: collecting groceries to stock the shelves at FeedNC.

Lions spent shifts standing outside the grocery store, collecting donated items. When all was said and done, they hauled 640 pounds of food and paper products to Feed NC’s new Mooresville facility at 2456 Charlotte Highway.

“Customers were so generous,” said Lake Norman Lions Club President Denzil Bell, who was just recently knighted “Lord of Lions of the Norman Lake” by District 31L Lions Clubs District Gov. Bill Mathers. “Several shoppers entered the store to buy one item and came out with three bags of food to donate.”

While many donors thanked the Lions for spearheading the collection, it was the Lions, Bell said, who were appreciative of the Mooresville community opening “hearts and pockets” to make the drive such a success.

Among many services that Feed NC offers to help families in need in our community, its “Grassroots Grocery” program provides eligible members $150-200 once a week in groceries, including fresh produce, meats, frozen meals, prepared deli foods, canned goods, snacks and toiletries. For a list of the organization’s immediate needs, visit https://www.feednc.org/wishlist.

FeedNC will also host the Lake Norman Lions Club’s upcoming vision screening for area children on Aug. 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The screening is free and open to the public.