The Lake Norman Lions Club recently held its monthly meeting at Mooresville’s S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House, which serves the counties of Iredell, Davie, Rowan, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Catawba, Alexander, Wilkes, Lincoln and Yadkin.

The group toured the three-year-old Hospice House, recognized Lion Charlotte Soutullo for 25 years of Hospice service and donated $500 to Hospice of Iredell County.

“Mack Hospice House embodies the philosophy of quality care and dignity that guides its services,” said Denzil Bell, vice president of the Lake Norman Lions Club.

Services at Hospice House include in-house and at-home end-of-life care, palliative care and grief counseling. A recent addition to offered services: Rainbow Kidz, which offers grief counseling for young people who have suffered a traumatic loss.

The S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House was built in 2020 and features individual patient rooms, family areas, a chapel, game room/dining room and a library. It also provides working space for its employees and volunteers who provide home and institutional care.

“The facility is most impressive, modern and inviting,” Bell said.