Lake Norman Philharmonic to perform 'Symphony Under the Stars'

Town of Mooresville Arts & Events announces the upcoming “Symphony Under the Stars” event by Lake Norman Philharmonic. The event will take place at Mooresville’s newest performing arts venue, Liberty Park Amphitheatre, 255 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.

This outdoor concert will feature the Lake Norman Philharmonic (LKN Phil), a registered nonprofit community orchestra founded and conducted by Maestro Eduardo Cedeño. The LKN Phil is comprised of community musicians and is open to local instrumentalists desiring to share their talent and perform orchestral music that enhances performing arts in communities surrounding the Lake Norman region. The LKN Phil is committed to outreach and collaboration with artists from the local community and educational institutions that foster music education.

Cedeño, Lake Norman Philharmonic conductor, has performed as a conductor, soloist, and collaborative artist in the United States, Europe, and South America. As a founding member of the Simon Bolivar Orchestra, director and conductor of the Merida Symphony Orchestra, and a founding member of the Philharmonic Choral Group of Caracas, Venezuela, he has worked with the founder of El Sistema and the Orquesta Nacional Juvenil de Venezuela. Cedeño has collaborated with numerous performing organizations including the Philharmonic Orchestra of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Opera, and Charlotte Civic Orchestra; UNCC Opera and Carolina Voices, as well as various orchestras in Caracas, Venezuela.

After having served as principal conductor of the Lake Norman Orchestra for 12 years, Cedeño founded and presently serves as principal conductor of the Lake Norman Philharmonic, adjunct music faculty at Mitchell Community College in Statesville, strings instructor, and orchestra director at Gaston School of the Arts in Gastonia. He also currently serves as orchestra/band director at Langtree Charter Academy in Mooresville.

Enjoy a diverse set-list, gourmet food truck and beverages from 6:30-8:30 p.m. (food truck opens at 6 p.m.) at Liberty Park Amphitheatre. Guests are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs to settle in for a night of music in the park. For more information about “Symphony Under the Stars,” visit www.ourtownstage.com.