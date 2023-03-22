The town of Mooresville Arts & Events and the Lake Norman Philharmonic are proud to present a special musical event, “A Sesquicentennial Symphony” on April 1 at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center, 160 S. Magnolia St.

This concert is free for all attendees. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for seating, on a first come basis, and the concert will begin at 6 p.m.

Join as Maestro Eduardo Cedeño conducts the Lake Norman Philharmonic, a highly-acclaimed orchestra in the region, through a range of classical and contemporary pieces of music including varied selections from Verdi to The Beatles.

This concert is a celebration of Mooresville’s 150th anniversary and promises to be a wonderful opportunity for music lovers and members of the community to come together and enjoy a beautiful evening of music. Whether you are a seasoned classical music enthusiast or a newcomer to the genre, this concert is sure to delight and inspire.

Free parking is plentiful on-site and the Mooresville Performing Arts Center is fully accessible.

For more information visit www.ourtownstage.com.